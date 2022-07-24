PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $59.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

