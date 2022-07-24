Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 13.7% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $23,713.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,435,258 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

