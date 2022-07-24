Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00443151 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.00 or 0.01929514 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00332370 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

