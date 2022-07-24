Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 198.33 ($2.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price target (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.65)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Quilter stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

