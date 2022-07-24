Rally Achieves Market Cap of $120.55 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $120.55 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,291,639 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.