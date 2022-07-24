Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average PT from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

RJF opened at $95.73 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

