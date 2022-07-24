Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

