RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,104 shares of company stock worth $206,770. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

