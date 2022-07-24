Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,323.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004761 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $5,323.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00439583 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.02285734 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00346355 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.