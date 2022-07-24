Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.