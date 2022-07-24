Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,414 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Harbor Custom Development worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbor Custom Development

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker bought 3,800 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $102,066 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Harbor Custom Development Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

