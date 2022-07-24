Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $586.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

