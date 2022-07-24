Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,703.33.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

About Relx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.