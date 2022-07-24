Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,703.33.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.