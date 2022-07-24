Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,703.33.
NYSE RELX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
