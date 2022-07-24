Reviewing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 8.85, suggesting that its share price is 785% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 19.30% 12.10% 2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and CenterPoint Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.24 $1.49 billion $2.52 11.79

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aqua Power Systems and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

