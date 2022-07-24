Reviewing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.68 $4.78 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.40 -$38.91 million ($0.26) -46.85

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.4% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hour Loop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -2.63% 10.02% 7.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

