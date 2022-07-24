Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Revolve Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 226.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 189,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

