Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

