RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.38.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE REI.UN opened at C$20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.94. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$26.11.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
