Rise (RISE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $149.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $141,083.52 and approximately $149.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058776 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,678,393 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

