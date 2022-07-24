Robert W. Baird Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $325.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

