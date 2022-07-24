Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and traded as high as C$4.89. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 19,961 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$351.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

