ROOBEE Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $996,565.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

