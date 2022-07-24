Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.995 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,852,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 100,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

