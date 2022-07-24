RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) PT Lowered to €55.00 at UBS Group

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €66.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($55.56) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th.

RTL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

RTL Group Dividend Announcement

About RTL Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.4055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

