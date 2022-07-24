Rupee 1-Day Volume Hits $46.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $23,091.08 and $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

