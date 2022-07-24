Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,686 shares of company stock worth $1,496,049. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $7,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $5,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

