Safe Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.15 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $206.15 million and $477,326.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.89 or 0.00043889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

