Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,171 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

