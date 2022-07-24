Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.97 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

