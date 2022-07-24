Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 19,732 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

