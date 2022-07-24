Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

