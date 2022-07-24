Sandy Spring Bank Sells 191 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

