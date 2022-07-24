Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

