Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

