SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $387.00 Average PT from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.72. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

