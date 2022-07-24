SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $361.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $361.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.06.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average is $328.72. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

