Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Appleton Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3,134.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

