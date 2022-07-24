Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

