Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

