Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

