Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $51.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
