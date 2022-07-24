Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 285 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

