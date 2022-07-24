Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $760.32

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 760.32 ($9.09) and traded as high as GBX 947.80 ($11.33). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 831.40 ($9.94), with a volume of 3,361,043 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 760.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 912.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.24%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

