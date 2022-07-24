Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19,508.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.