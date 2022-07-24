Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Scout24 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCTY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.
About Scout24
