Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCTY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Get Scout24 alerts:

About Scout24

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.