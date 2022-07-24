Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Tops $401,167.86

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $401,167.86 and approximately $24,963.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

