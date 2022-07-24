SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SPNE opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

