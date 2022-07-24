Secret (SCRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.19 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $186.77 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00214424 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00568147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.