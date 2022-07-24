Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,242 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

