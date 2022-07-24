Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 262.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

